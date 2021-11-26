Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 341,307 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of RiceBran Technologies worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

