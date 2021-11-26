Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENGlobal were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 265.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal Co. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

