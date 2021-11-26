Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,176 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.70 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

United States Antimony Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.