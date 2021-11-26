Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $35.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.