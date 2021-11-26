Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,777 shares of company stock worth $32,830,241. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

TTD stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.34, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

