Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

