Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,411.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

