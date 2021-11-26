Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 1070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Generation Bio by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Generation Bio by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

