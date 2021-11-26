General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $63.93. 25,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,174. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.