General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Buys $100,590.00 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GE opened at $102.23 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.