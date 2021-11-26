Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

