Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 131,814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $452,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

