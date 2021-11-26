Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gateley alerts:

GTLY stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of £260.78 million and a PE ratio of 19.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.06.

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.