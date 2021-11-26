GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.GAP also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 698,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,128,564. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

