GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.