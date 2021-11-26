GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

GPS stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

