GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 589210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GAP alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.