Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

