FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $25.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.