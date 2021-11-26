FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Lifted by National Bank Financial

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.23.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$104.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.24. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$35.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

