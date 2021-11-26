FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Five9 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 52-week low of $131.70 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 45.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $3,195,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

