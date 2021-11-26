FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut by Analyst

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.