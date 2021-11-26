FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Wedbush

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $10.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.92. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

