FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Reduced by Analyst

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $22.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.