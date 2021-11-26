FY2021 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Lifted by Analyst

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

