FY2021 EPS Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

