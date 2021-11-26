FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issued By B. Riley

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RCMT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

