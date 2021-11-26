FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.
BROS stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,127,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
