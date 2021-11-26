Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 422,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $888.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Funko has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,797 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

