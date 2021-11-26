Fundamental Research Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to $29.27

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
VOYG is an FRC Top Pick
,” the firm’s analyst commented.
Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
