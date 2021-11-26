Fundamental Research Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to $29.27

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target trimmed by Fundamental Research from $30.63 to $29.27 in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts Mark Cuban / Expecting New Records in The Quarter Ending December” and dated November 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

