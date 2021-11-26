FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Sells $176,050.00 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.61 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.