Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

