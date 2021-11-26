Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.58

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 45899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

