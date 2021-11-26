Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.73. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

Fraport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.