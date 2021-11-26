Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 269.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

FOX stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

