Foundry Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $660.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.08. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $440.50 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.