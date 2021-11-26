Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Unum Group worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Unum Group has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

