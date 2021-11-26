Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,550 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Enerplus worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

