Foundry Partners LLC Has $25.22 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,525 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

