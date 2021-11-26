FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

