Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Foot Locker stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,384 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

