FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $21,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 102.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 in the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

