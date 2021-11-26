FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $79,000 in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

