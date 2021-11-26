FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 32.5% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIH opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

