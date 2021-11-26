FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,412 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 100,848 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

