FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,653,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Shares of IMPL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMPL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.