Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.