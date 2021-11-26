Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

