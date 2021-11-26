Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $11.93 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Flow has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $233.47 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00021909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 313,098,660 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

