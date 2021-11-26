Flamingo (FLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.23 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Flamingo has a market cap of $92.80 million and approximately $26.23 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.04 or 0.07607173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,061.65 or 1.00245245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

